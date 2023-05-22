WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

School dormitory fire kills at least 20 children

The fire began shortly after midnight.
The fire began shortly after midnight.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Fire raced through a school dormitory in Guyana early Monday, killing at least 20 students and injuring an undetermined more, authorities said.

The Guyanese government said in a press statement that the fire broke out in the dormitory building of a secondary school in the city of Madhia, 200 miles south of Georgetown, Guyana’s capital.

“We have lost many beautiful souls in that fire,” the government said. It added that several other students are being treated for injuries.

The fire began shortly after midnight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Proby, 58, has been arrested for the shooting and is to be charged with manslaughter.
Victim of Moss Point gas station shooting identified
Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has confirmed there has been a fatality.
Waveland man identified as victim of fatal I-10 wreck
Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Court upholds school district policy not allowing transgender student to wear dress to graduation
Gulfport Police Department announced Saturday morning a missing Gulfport woman was located and...
FOUND: Missing Gulfport woman safely located
University of Southern Mississippi third baseman Danny Lynch became Saturday the 1st Golden...
USM’s Lynch swats 2 grand slams Saturday in same game

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott set to announce launch of his 2024 GOP presidential campaign
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she...
‘Belligerent’ passenger hits flight attendant with phone, airline says
Authorities say a family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a...
Father killed when grenade in grandfather’s belongings explodes