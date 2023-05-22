Picayune man sentenced to over 6 months on drug trafficking charges

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Picayune man Jordan Rayshade Bolton, 20, has received a 77-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court records, law enforcement became aware of a possible drug trafficking organization in Pearl River County involving Bolton and a co-conspirator in December of 2021. A controlled purchase of fentanyl pills was carried out with Bolton and his co-conspirator at a Picayune residence on February 8, 2022.

A search warrant was carried out on the residence six months later, and 60 fentanyl pills were recovered along with four firearms.

The case was investigated by the DEA and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.