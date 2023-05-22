WLOX Careers
Monday’s Forecast

Slightly drier air coming in from the north this morning. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Over the last 48 hours, a weak cool front passed across our area. This is allowing for a lower humidity feel and slightly cooler morning temperatures as we start the day Monday. This afternoon, we’ll be warming up with highs in the mid to upper 80s, perhaps a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Can’t completely rule out a slim chance for rain with that front stalling nearby, but there should also be many rain-free hours today.

