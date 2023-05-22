Mild and calm tonight

Overall, it was a nice Monday! We’re not going to see much rain tonight, and most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Not everyone will see rain, but a few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. Slightly drier and cooler air will arrive by Wednesday. We’ll cool down into the low to mid 60s in the morning. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, and only a few stray showers will be possible.

We’ll warm back up by Thursday and Friday, but the humidity won’t be too high. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s in the afternoon. Rain chances will be slim to none. This pattern will stick around into Memorial Day Weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Only isolated showers are expected.

