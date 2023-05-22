WLOX Careers
14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss.

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A total of 14 people were injured in three shootings in Clarksdale, Mississippi, that are believed to be connected.

Clarksdale Police Chief Robbie Linley says the shootings happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

All 14 victims were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive. All but one have since been released.

There is currently no suspect information.

The majority of victims were shot on Delta Avenue. Police say several rifles, handguns and shell casings were found at the scene.

A second shooting happened on West 2nd Street near Cuyahoga Street.

A woman was also found at Florence Avenue and Friars Point Road with a gunshot wound.

Clarksdale Police Department and Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information about who is responsible, call police at 662-621-8152.

