WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Sunnybrook Dentistry holds free dental care clinic for uninsured families

Clinicians and hygienists at Sunnybrook Dentistry in Biloxi volunteered to work for free Sunday...
Clinicians and hygienists at Sunnybrook Dentistry in Biloxi volunteered to work for free Sunday to care for uninsured and underinsured children and adults. It's all part of the company’s 8th annual Sharing Smiles Day.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunnybrook Dentistry hosted a free dental clinic at its Biloxi-based facility Sunday. The service is part of the company’s 8th annual Sharing Smiles Day. The one-day clinic was made available to children and adults in South Mississippi who are uninsured or underinsured.

Volunteer clinicians and hygienists were on-hand from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist with cleanings, limited emergency care, extractions, restorative care, and dental exams.

Sunnybrook’s unpaid staff dedicates their time and efforts each year to help with the event. Associate Dentist, Dr. Tom Sagrera says it’s all for a great cause.

“We volunteer for this day; we’re not paid to come to work on this Sunday,” he says. “We have families to be with and other things that we could be doing, but we try to put emphasis on the patients as well.”

A visit to the dentist can be costly, so Sagrera finds this to be an effective solution to help the community.

“We have a lot of patients that we see that sometimes don’t have coverage for dental services either through Medicaid or commercial insurance,” says Sagrera. “Some of them have pay out of pocket, but by then we have a certain number of patients that don’t have the ability to pay. And when we can get them in and get some services done for them.”

Dr. Sagrera also stresses the importance for people with dental insurance to take full advantage of the access they have. He finds that many parents never follow-up with their children’s check-up, which can result in long-term problems.

“Some people with Medicaid are bringing their kids to the dentist or not having the treatment plan done in a timely manner,” he says. “Sometimes they just blow it off.”

This year, nearly 20 families in the Biloxi area signed up for the free dental care. If you’d like to get information about future dental clinic events with Sunnybrook Dentistry, visit www.SharingSmilesDay.com.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Court upholds school district policy not allowing transgender student to wear dress to graduation
Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has confirmed there has been a fatality.
Waveland man identified as victim of fatal I-10 wreck
Diana Proby, 58, has been arrested for the shooting and is to be charged with manslaughter.
Victim of Moss Point gas station shooting identified
Gulfport Police Department announced Saturday morning a missing Gulfport woman was located and...
FOUND: Missing Gulfport woman safely located
Fa'Darius Williams is charged with 1st degree murder for his alleged role in the mass shooting....
Judge grants permanent injunction of The Scratch Kitchen, business to close its doors

Latest News

Volunteers gave free car wash to community members.
Church on The Rock gives back to community of Pascagoula
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast
Chief Ashley notes that the shooter, a female, and victim, a male, were business partners.
Officials investigating following fatal shooting at Moss Point gas station