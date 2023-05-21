Church on The Rock gives back to community of Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One church in Pascagoula took a break from Sunday services to give back to the community.

We stopped by Church on the Rock where volunteers were “Taking it to the Streets” through community service.

Elder and volunteer at Church on the Rock Darcie Crew said free car washes are one of the many ways volunteers are giving back.

“We are feeding first responders, police and firemen today. We are doing some nursing visits where we’ll do some activities with our local residents in nursing homes,” Crew said.

Roughly 150 volunteers wearing yellow shirts were in various places in the city helping. Pastor Rodger Bradley said everyone was excited to be back after a break due to the pandemic.

“We started about 15 years ago, it’s an annual event. This is the first time that we have done it since COVID. We had a few years off, so this year we wanted to get the tradition started again,” Bradley said.

The tradition also includes giving away clothes and hygiene packets for the homeless, first aid kits to boaters, and paying for people’s laundry at three different laundromats.

Anjeanette Clay was helping with the laundromats.

“Prices have gone up, so today is a helping hand to come out to supply and help with washing loads of clothes and drying,” Clay said.

Bradley said this day is all about serving others.

“We take on projects in the community. Some years we had as many as 25 projects. I think this year we have 10 or 11 projects,” Bradley said.

All projects were free of charge and no donations were collected.

“Blessing other people in the community and just trying to serve instead of us receiving today we are trying to give the message today of the goodness and greatness of our lord Jesus Christ,” Crew said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.