WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Victim of Moss Point gas station shooting identified

Investigators are on the scene after a shooting in Moss Point has left one person dead.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Rodney Davis, 59, has been identified as the victim to a fatal shooting that took place Saturday afternoon.

According to Moss Point PD Chief Brandon Ashley, the shooting took place around 3 p.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Main Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Diana Proby, 58, has been arrested for the shooting and is to be charged with manslaughter. Proby and Davis were business partners; it is also believed the two were in a romantic relationship.

We are currently working to learn more on the incident and will update this story with any new information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a press release sent out by MBI, the incident took place around 4 p.m. when a...
Officer shoots, kills Biloxi man after he attacks her, officials say
Fa'Darius Williams is charged with 1st degree murder for his alleged role in the mass shooting....
Judge grants permanent injunction of The Scratch Kitchen, business to close its doors
MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
Missing Florida man last seen in Laurel found dead in Alabama, authorities say
Gulfport Police Department announced Saturday morning a missing Gulfport woman was located and...
FOUND: Missing Gulfport woman safely located
Ocean Springs Police Captain Ryan Lemaire says officers were assaulted by people while trying...
Police say Ocean Springs officers were assaulted in aftermath of The Scratch Kitchen shooting

Latest News

Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast
Chief Ashley notes that the shooter, a female, and victim, a male, were business partners.
Officials investigating following fatal shooting at Moss Point gas station
Marcos Mendoza, 24
Body of missing swimmer found in Pearl River
Gulfport Police Department announced Saturday morning a missing Gulfport woman was located and...
FOUND: Missing Gulfport woman safely located