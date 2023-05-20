WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck at I-10 W at MS 605 / Lorraine Cowan Rd EX 38

Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has confirmed there has been a fatality.
Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has confirmed there has been a fatality.(MGN stock image)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Westbound lanes of I-10 in Harrison County are experiencing high congestion following a fatal accident Saturday afternoon.

For now, motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. Traffic is expected to be congested through at least 7 p.m.

The Harrison County coroner is currently on scene; we will update this story with any info we learn on the fatality.

For now, you can visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information from MDOTtraffic.com on your mobile device.

