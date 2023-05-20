WLOX Careers
Officials investigating following fatal shooting at Moss Point gas station

We are currently working to learn more on the incident and will update this story with any new...

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators are on the scene after a shooting in Moss Point has left one person dead.

According to Moss Point PD Chief Brandon Ashley, the shooting took place around 3 p.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Main Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Chief Ashley also notes that the shooter, a female, and victim, a male, were business partners. The shooter is in custody at this time.

We are currently working to learn more on the incident and will update this story with any new information.

