Officials asking public for assistance in locating missing Gulfport woman

Sabrina Colett Allen
Sabrina Colett Allen(Gulfport PD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is currently asking that people be on the lookout for Sabrina Colett Allen, 56.

Allen is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, is 5′7″ and weighs around 115 lbs. She was last seen on May 16 around 6:40 p.m. in the area of 12059 Highway 49. She was wearing a pair of khaki pants with a white shirt and a red jacket.

Anyone with any information on the location or known whereabouts of Allen is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959

