MCSO: Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing twin brother arrested for assault

Deputies say the bullet that killed his brother, Trenton McVay, also hit another man whom the brothers were fighting
By Ariel Mallory
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his twin brother was arrested Friday.

Brenton McVay is charged with 1st-degree assault.

Deputies say the bullet that killed his brother, Trenton McVay, also hit another man whom the brothers were fighting.

Corporal Lonnie Parsons says the man the twin brothers are accused of getting into a fight with, Walker Coleman, isn’t facing any charges.

“It is a complicated situation to say the least and that’s why we wanted to make sure that we send it to the grand jury to make sure that we can get the right decision,” Parsons said.

It happened on Western Hills Drive Friday night, a week ago.

Investigators say it all started when Coleman went to the brother’s house.

“He did approach the house he began to yell. At this time we don’t know what was yelled,” Parsons explained. “The two brothers exited the house and were carrying blunt objects. They approached Mr. Coleman and begin to strike Mr. Coleman with the objects.”

Corporal Parsons says that’s when Coleman pulled out a knife and stabbed Brenton, in return, Brenton started pistol whipping Coleman.

According to deputies, the gun fired, the bullet hitting both Coleman and Trenton.

“It’s a tragic situation. It went through the hand of Mr. Coleman and struck Trenton in the chest. We consulted with the District Attorney’s office and they advised that they would be the ones to present it to a grand jury,” Parsons said.

Investigators say Coleman was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Parsons says Brenton is only charged with assault in connection to the bullet that struck Coleman.

In regards to any charges for Trenton’s death, it’s been sent to a grand jury.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

