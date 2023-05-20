WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

MBI: Minor injured after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Mississippi

MBI: Minor injured after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Mississippi
MBI: Minor injured after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Mississippi(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANOLA, Miss. (WLBT) - A minor is significantly injured after a domestic disturbance call led to an officer-involved shooting in Indianola Saturday.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the shooting involving the Indianola Police Department happened around 6 a.m. at a home on BB King Road.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the residence. No officers were injured during the incident, but MBI says a minor occupant of the home received significant injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a press release sent out by MBI, the incident took place around 4 p.m. when a...
Officer shoots, kills Biloxi man after he attacks her, officials say
Fa'Darius Williams is charged with 1st degree murder for his alleged role in the mass shooting....
Judge grants permanent injunction of The Scratch Kitchen, business to close its doors
MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
Missing Florida man last seen in Laurel found dead in Alabama, authorities say
Ocean Springs Police Captain Ryan Lemaire says officers were assaulted by people while trying...
Police say Ocean Springs officers were assaulted in aftermath of The Scratch Kitchen shooting
Following the wreck, the officer and K-9 were taken to respective medical departments. Both are...
Long Beach police officer, K-9 in recovery after train hits patrol car

Latest News

Gulfport Police Department announced Saturday morning a missing Gulfport woman was located and...
FOUND: Missing Gulfport woman safely located
Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Court upholds school district policy not allowing transgender student to wear dress to graduation
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Court upholds school district policy not allowing transgender student to wear dress to graduation