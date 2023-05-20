Hot and humid today. Few strong storms possible.

Depending on your location, you may have heard some thunder this morning. Showers will diminish through mid morning, and we’ll easily warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. A cold front will approach us by the end of the afternoon, and scattered showers and storms will develop ahead of it. Some of these storms may have strong wind gusts or large hail. The time frame for seeing these showers and storms will be around 4 PM through midnight.

Slightly drier and cooler air will move in by Sunday morning, and temperatures will start in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few showers may develop near the coast on Sunday, but many of us will stay dry. It will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A few more showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday, but not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

