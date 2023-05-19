WLOX Careers
Thousands head to Gulf Shores for 2023 Hangout Music Festival

There’s something for everyone with rap, rock, R&B, EDM, and reggae all represented across the three stages
By Stephen Moody
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - It’s finally time for one of the biggest music festivals in the country. Over 60 artists will take the stage over the next few days for the 2023 Hangout Music Festival.

“Came here my friends this is my second year going so pretty excited,” Sedrick Savage said.

“This was a last-minute thing really because we’re both working. But I know there’s a lot of good artists,” Annabelle Campbell said.

“Very excited. Can’t wait to work it. It’s going to be fun,” Rachael Sewell said.

That includes Grammy award-winning artists and local artists. But everyone we spoke to has one artist in mind.

“I’m really excited. I’m so excited to see SZA. That’s like my favorite artist,” Campbell said.

“I love it. Love SZA. I want to marry SZA. Lil Nas, I stan him all the time. It’s going to be great,” Savage said.

And there’s something for everyone with rap, rock, R&B, EDM, and reggae all represented across the three stages.

And it isn’t just about the music! There’s also beach volleyball, a roller disco, a Ferris wheel, and a tropical spa.

But if you’re a festival newbie, there are some tips to make sure your weekend is as fun and as safe as possible.

“Drink water. Always drink water all the time. Wear sunscreen. Be safe. Stay with your friends. Just be cool. Cool vibes,” Savage said.

“Get here as early as you can make sure you have some cute outfits. Get your hair done. Get your lashes done. I’m kidding. Stay hydrated. That’s the most important part,” Campbell said.

