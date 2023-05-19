WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported

FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021,...
FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Target is recalling almost 5 million candles over laceration and burn hazards, according to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall impacts some 4.9 million Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents — including water mint and eucalyptus, apple blossom and breeze and warm cider and cinnamon, among others.

According to the CPSC notice, Target received 137 reports of the Threshold candles’ jars breaking or cracking during use. Six injuries — which included lacerations and severe burns — were reported.

Consumers with the recalled Threshold products should “should immediately stop using” them, Thursday’s notice said. The candles can be returned to any Target store or by mail for a full refund.

Details on the size, scent and item numbers of the candles are listed on the CPSC website and Target’s recall page.

The recalled Threshold products were sold exclusively in Target stores and on the Minneapolis-based retailer’s website from August 2019 through March 2023. Sale prices range from $3 to $20, the CPSC said.

The Associated Press reached out to Target for comment on Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person involved in the accident attacked the officer multiple times, leading the officer to...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Harrison County
WLOX News has confirmed a photo of a note and ammo circulating on social media are the items...
Here’s what the threatening note found at Ocean Springs High actually said
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Victim of fatal Hwy 53 wreck in Pearl River Co. identified
Wednesday morning’s shelter in place order at Ocean Springs High School was triggered after...
Ammunition found in restroom triggered Ocean Springs High School shelter in place
Fa'Darius Williams is charged with 1st degree murder for his alleged role in the mass shooting....
Family of alleged Ocean Springs mass shooter claims he was acting in self-defense

Latest News

A police lieutenant accused of leaking information to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is...
Officer accused of leaking information to Proud Boys leader charged with obstruction
Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness...
First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race
Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Shooting at Ohio auto plant kills 1, sends 2nd victim and alleged gunman to hospital
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in...
Prosecutor suggests any indictments in Trump election investigation would likely come in August