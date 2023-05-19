Salvation Army Center of Hope opens doors to those in need

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, a dedication and ribbon cutting of hope at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope is serving George and Jackson counties.

“You’re here because you believe, as I do, in the work of the Salvation Army. We have much work to do,” said Dorothy Shaw, advisory council chairperson.

Much like those who reach out to the Salvation Army looking for help, the once dilapidated structure was brought back to life through a collaboration with Ingalls Shipbuilding. It now serves as a workforce development and social services center as well as a food insecurity resource location.

“Today is about so much more than giving a facility a new look, or making it more functional or efficient. Today is about hope,” said Maj. Mark Harwell, divisional commander for the Salvation Army.

They put the house back together and brought it back to life, and they hope they can do the same for those they serve in this area.

“Workforce preparation and training resources at this facility will change lives,” said Lisa Bradley with Ingalls Shipbuilding. “We wish for stable, healthy, happy families and generations of people in Jackson County who are proud to call it home.”

The center is located on Arlington Street in Pascagoula, and we’re told they’re in need of food donations for the food insecurity resources center.

“It’s more than a place for equipping for employment, it’s where hope for a fuller life can be restored,” Maj. Harwell added.

