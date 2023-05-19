WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14

Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA/WLBT) - A teenage girl has been arrested by police in Columbus, Mississippi after police say she admitted to engaging in sexual activity with two boys.

Amiracle Morgan, 17, has been charged with sexual battery and rape.

The two boys, police say, were 10 and 14 years old.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says Morgan allegedly performed the acts in front of a group of kids on Mother’s Day. He says the children later told police.

Police say Morgan’s mother then gathered together a group of kids to attack those who talked to the police. That group included one of her own children.

“The mother brought her children to beat up the people who saw what took place. That’s not going to be tolerated. Nobody should have to worry about people coming jumping on them, breaking in doors, and wanting to fight them,” Daughtry said.

Morgan’s mother, Raven Morgan, 32, is being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a press release sent out by MBI, the incident took place around 4 p.m. when a...
Officer shoots, kills Biloxi man after he attacks her, officials say
Fa'Darius Williams is charged with 1st degree murder for his alleged role in the mass shooting....
Judge grants permanent injunction of The Scratch Kitchen, business to close its doors
MBI believes Morales, 50, is driving a 2005 white and tan Ford F-150 that has a Florida license...
Missing Florida man last seen in Laurel found dead in Alabama, authorities say
Ocean Springs Police Captain Ryan Lemaire says officers were assaulted by people while trying...
Police say Ocean Springs officers were assaulted in aftermath of The Scratch Kitchen shooting
Following the wreck, the officer and K-9 were taken to respective medical departments. Both are...
Long Beach police officer, K-9 in recovery after train hits patrol car

Latest News

Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Court upholds school district policy not allowing transgender student to wear dress to graduation
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Court upholds school district policy not allowing transgender student to wear dress to graduation
MCSO: Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing twin brother arrested for assault
MCSO: Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing twin brother arrested for assault
Alligator spotted crossing Highway 80 in Pearl