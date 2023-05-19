Mississippi Heroes award Gautier police officer

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gautier Police officer has been named a Mississippi Hero.

Wade Wildman is a retired Air Force K9 handler and has also served with the Harrison County Sheriffs Office for several years.

Wildman was nominated by Lisa Shumake. She told Mississippi Heroes all of Wildman’s accomplishments and acts of kindness through the years.

That includes the 23 people he helped on the road to sobriety, the people he helped to find housing and the community resources he gave to people in need.

“Part of our job is to support the community with the resources that they need. So, we do more than just take people to jail. Once we take someone to jail, now we’ve got the rest of the family to take care of. So I reached out with other resources to provide housing to victims of domestic violence to separate them from that threat, helping people find jobs and provided recommendations and some of those people,” Wildman said.

Mississippi Heroes is a local nonprofit dedicated to highlighting exceptional Mississippians.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.