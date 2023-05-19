WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Mississippi Heroes award Gautier police officer

Wade Wildman is a retired Air Force K9 handler and has also served with the Harrison County Sheriffs Office for several years
By Stephanie Poole
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gautier Police officer has been named a Mississippi Hero.

Wade Wildman is a retired Air Force K9 handler and has also served with the Harrison County Sheriffs Office for several years.

Wildman was nominated by Lisa Shumake. She told Mississippi Heroes all of Wildman’s accomplishments and acts of kindness through the years.

That includes the 23 people he helped on the road to sobriety, the people he helped to find housing and the community resources he gave to people in need.

“Part of our job is to support the community with the resources that they need. So, we do more than just take people to jail. Once we take someone to jail, now we’ve got the rest of the family to take care of. So I reached out with other resources to provide housing to victims of domestic violence to separate them from that threat, helping people find jobs and provided recommendations and some of those people,” Wildman said.

Mississippi Heroes is a local nonprofit dedicated to highlighting exceptional Mississippians.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a press release sent out by MBI, the incident took place around 4 p.m. when a...
Officer shoots, kills Biloxi man after he attacks her, officials say
WLOX News has confirmed a photo of a note and ammo circulating on social media are the items...
Here’s what the threatening note found at Ocean Springs High actually said
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Victim of fatal Hwy 53 wreck in Pearl River Co. identified
Trans girl is told not to wear dress to Mississippi graduation, lawsuit says
Wednesday morning’s shelter in place order at Ocean Springs High School was triggered after...
Ammunition found in restroom triggered Ocean Springs High School shelter in place

Latest News

Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Wade Wildman is a retired Air Force K9 handler and has also served with the Harrison County...
Mississippi Heroes award Gautier police officer
According to a press release sent out by MBI, the incident took place around 4 p.m. when a...
Officer shoots, kills Biloxi man after he attacks her, officials say
Ocean Springs Police Captain Ryan Lemaire says officers were assaulted by people while trying...
Police say Ocean Springs officers were assaulted in aftermath of The Scratch Kitchen shooting