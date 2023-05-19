WLOX Careers
Hangout Fest 2023: Pre-Party gets fans excited about 3-day weekend

By Lee Peck
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Let the music begin – Hangout Fest 2023 has unofficially begun down in Gulf Shores. Thursday night was the pre-party concert – kicking things off.

If they’re not already there – music fans are set to arrive in Gulf Shores for the 3-day festival, which promises more than 60 acts.

“We are here to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tove Lo, Thundercat, and Skrillex,” said one guy.

“Lee: your top picks based on the lineup? – Calvin Harris. Red Hot Chili Peppers and Skrillex – I’d probably have to say yeah,” said one guy.

“Kevin Gates, Post Malone. You know I’m a real Boosie fan… I don’t know if Boosie is going to be in the building tonight – but we in here – you feel me. I want to see Kevin Gates. Red Hot Chili Peppers – hell yeah – I forgot about them,” said one group.

You can expect traffic and parking to be an issue. There is also a heightened sense of law enforcement and security on site. While the experience takes place on the white sandy beaches – fans are optimistic the forecast will cooperate this year.

“Woman: Hopefully the rain stays away. Lee: So we’re watching the forecast? – Woman: The forecast for sure – because it was pour downs last year – but hey – we’ll live it up in the rain no matter what.”

Filling up condos, hotel rooms, and Airbnbs – the influx of people is good for local businesses in Gulf Shores and beyond.

Ready for the music – fans are prepared for an epic three day weekend!

Let’s hangout,” said one guy.

“We’re expecting a lot fun – we’re expecting a lot of energy… and we’re expecting ground-breaking moments,” said one guy.

“Woman: We’re not going – well, I’m trying to go – she’s definitely not going. Lee: So you’re still trying to get a pass? – Woman: For sure! Lee: It’s the hottest ticket in town right now. – Woman: For sure!”

