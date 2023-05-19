Friday’s Forecast

Today will be similar to yesterday. Warm and humid weather continues with highs in the 80s and a heat index in the 90s. Like yesterday, there will again be a chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms to pop up in random locations across South Mississippi at times today. Going into tomorrow, the rain chance will be slightly higher than today thanks to a system approaching from the Plains. Can’t rule out gusty winds and small hail from any stronger thunderstorm on Saturday or Saturday night.

