Friday’s Forecast

Today will be similar to yesterday. Warm and humid with a chance for pop-up thunderstorms.
By Wesley Williams
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Today will be similar to yesterday. Warm and humid weather continues with highs in the 80s and a heat index in the 90s. Like yesterday, there will again be a chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms to pop up in random locations across South Mississippi at times today. Going into tomorrow, the rain chance will be slightly higher than today thanks to a system approaching from the Plains. Can’t rule out gusty winds and small hail from any stronger thunderstorm on Saturday or Saturday night.

Latest News

