WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly driving her vehicle into the Billiard Club and injuring two people following a dispute with her ex-boyfriend, according to MPD.

Police said they responded to the location at 4130 Government Boulevard at approximately 12:10 a.m. in reference to a domestic dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend in the parking lot.

Following the verbal altercation in the parking lot, the ex-boyfriend entered the business and the female subject, Hayley Hightower, 34, drove her vehicle through the front door of the building and struck two victims near the entrance, according to authorities.

Officials said one victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and the other victim dealt with a minor injury.

Hightower was taken into custody and transported to the hospital to receive medical care for injuries before being taken to Metro, according to MPD.

Hightower is charged with two counts of second degree assault, two counts of second degree criminal mischief, first degree criminal mischief, public intoxication and reckless endangerment, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday morning’s shelter in place order at Ocean Springs High School was triggered after...
Ammunition found in restroom triggered Ocean Springs High School shelter in place
Traffic is clear after a Wednesday morning accident on Highway 26 in Pearl River County.
Identity of victim in fatal Highway 26 crash released
On Monday, May 15, Criminal Interdiction Agents with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office...
Sheriff hopes I-10 fentanyl pill bust will get parents, kids talking
Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Driver arrested after threatening to run over Gulfport officers, K9
During the preliminary hearing, the case investigator provided the gruesome details of how the...
Man charged in killing of 5-year-old-boy in Gulfport makes court appearance

Latest News

Warm & humid with a chance for pop-up t-storms. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
John Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
MDOC women seminary students first to graduate program
MDOC women seminary students first to graduate program
This involves deploying floats into the Gulf of Mexico to help them track the temperature of...
University of Southern Mississippi and Seatrec hope to improve hurricane forecasting
Fa'Darius Williams is charged with 1st degree murder for his alleged role in the mass shooting....
Family of alleged Ocean Springs mass shooter claims he was acting in self-defense