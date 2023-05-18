One dead following officer-involved shooting in Harrison County
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that an officer-involved shooting has taken place in Harrison County in a wooded area near the intersection of Lorraine Road and Shriners Boulevard.
Details are limited at this time, but officials have confirmed the shooting involves a Harrison County Patrol Officer and the deputy coroner is on scene.
We will update this story as we learn more information.
