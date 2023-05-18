WLOX Careers
Moss Point’s Julian Glaude signs with Tougaloo College

Wednesday Julian Glaude signed with Tougaloo soccer.
Wednesday Julian Glaude signed with Tougaloo soccer.(Moss Point Athletics)
By Blake Brannon
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -A member of the Moss Point boys soccer team is headed to the next level.

Wednesday morning midfielder Julian Glaude put pen to paper with Tougaloo College.

He’s been playing soccer since he was seven and was a team captain for the Tigers for the last two years.

He says he’s hoping to pursue a career in computer engineering.

