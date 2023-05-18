WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Mississippi Today CEO apologizes to Mississippi ex-Gov. Bryant over welfare comments

Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life of...
Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life of public service, while sitting in his Jackson, Miss., Capitol office, Jan. 8, 2020.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An executive at a news organization has apologized to former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant for remarks she made about him and the misspending of welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S.

Mississippi Today published the apology from its CEO, Mary Margaret White, on Wednesday, a week after Bryant threatened to sue the nonprofit news website.

Bryant said in a certified letter May 11 that White made a “false and defamatory” statement about him when she spoke at a journalism conference in February.

“I misspoke at a recent media conference regarding the accusations against former Governor Phil Bryant in the $77 million welfare scandal,” White wrote Wednesday. “He has not been charged with any crime. My remark was inappropriate, and I sincerely apologize.”

White also wrote that she requested that the video of her comments at the conference be retracted.

A spokesman for Bryant, Denton Gibbes, said Thursday that the former governor’s legal team was reviewing White’s statement and had not decided whether to sue Mississippi Today.

Mississippi law says anyone who intends to sue for libel or slander must give written notice before a lawsuit is filed, and that a news organization has 10 days to issue a correction, apology or retraction.

A Mississippi Today reporter, Anna Wolfe, won a Pulitzer Prize last week for her coverage of the welfare misspending.

Bryant’s letter May 11 also said Mississippi Today executive editor Adam Ganucheau and Wolfe falsely claimed in a podcast that Mississippi Today employees “had never stated that former-Governor Bryant had committed a crime.” Bryant has also demanded that Ganucheau and Wolfe apologize.

Mississippi Auditor Shad White announced in February 2020 that criminal charges were brought against six people, including John Davis, a former Mississippi Department of Human Services executive director who had been chosen by Bryant. The announcement came weeks after Bryant, a Republican, finished his second and final term as governor.

No criminal charges have been filed against Bryant, and he has said he told the auditor in 2019 about possible misspending of money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families antipoverty program. Davis and other people have pleaded guilty.

White has said the Mississippi Department of Human Services misspent more than $77 million in welfare money from 2016 to 2019. Prosecutors have said the department gave money to nonprofit organizations that spent it on projects such as a $5 million volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi — a project for which retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre agreed to raise money.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services, with a new director, filed a civil lawsuit last year against Favre and more than three dozen other people and businesses to try to recover more than $20 million of the misspent welfare money. No criminal charges have been brought against Favre, and Bryant is not among those named in the civil lawsuit.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person involved in the accident attacked the officer multiple times, leading the officer to...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Harrison County
WLOX News has confirmed a photo of a note and ammo circulating on social media are the items...
Here’s what the threatening note found at Ocean Springs High actually said
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Victim of fatal Hwy 53 wreck in Pearl River Co. identified
Wednesday morning’s shelter in place order at Ocean Springs High School was triggered after...
Ammunition found in restroom triggered Ocean Springs High School shelter in place
Fa'Darius Williams is charged with 1st degree murder for his alleged role in the mass shooting....
Family of alleged Ocean Springs mass shooter claims he was acting in self-defense

Latest News

City officials and citizens are back in court Friday morning, with the future of The Scratch...
Police say Ocean Springs officers were assaulted in aftermath of The Scratch Kitchen shooting
Have you seen any of these designs? You can find over 100 pieces stretching from the suburbs of...
‘Knotty Harts’ yarn bombs spread anonymous color, positivity throughout Gulf Coast
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
From dressing up as a pirate to enjoying time at the rodeo, there's plenty of fun things to do...
What's this Weekend: Pirates, cowboys & treasure
Hit and miss storms possible Friday; a few strong to severe storms possible Saturday