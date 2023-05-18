Here’s what the threatening note found at Ocean Springs High actually said

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, we’re learning more about the “unauthorized item” and note found at Ocean Springs High School that triggered a shelter in place Wednesday morning.

Trey Brennan with Ocean Springs School District tells WLOX News the investigation started around 9 a.m. when ammunition and a note were found in a urinal in a boys bathroom. The shelter in place lasted about three hours.

WLOX News has confirmed with school officials a photo of a note and ammo circulating on social media are the items found at the school. Because we have not obtained permission from the original photographer, we are choosing to not show the photo at this time.

The photo shows a small plastic bag with four bullets inside, next to a small square note reading “You may not get caught for everything you do to me but yall will pay at.......” in red font. There is a scribble, possibly a signature, on the left-hand bottom corner of the note. In the sink with the bullets and note is also a vape cartridge.

The investigation is being handled entirely by Ocean Springs School District Police. Outside law enforcement agencies typically aren’t involved unless there is a criminal investigation with charges, but that could change as the investigation continues. Brennan says the department is continuing to investigate and interview people about the incident.

Brennan says there will be increased security at the school until the end of the year, which is only five school days away. The school will have four or five more school resource officers walking the hallways.

Students are in back class Thursday, but the school has implemented a modified schedule to limit the number of people in the hallways at any given time and allow for increased monitoring of the halls.

