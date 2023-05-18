Gulfport city leaders share Jones Park expansion plans

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport city leaders are sharing expansion developments to Jones Park.

The multi-million dollar project will help alleviate parking issues.

Plans are set to happen in the southeast corner of Highway 90 and 20th Avenue.

“It’s going to be a nice addition to get people more quicker, direct access to the beach and Jones Park,” said Mayor Billy Hewes.

That’s the idea Hewes is aiming for as phase one of the new expansion plans begins.

Even though it’s still in the early stages, the goal of creating better amenities for visitors has been in the works for three years.

Hewes said the RESTORE Act along with other funding will foot the bill. It costs a little over $1 million for the first phase alone---paving up to 200 parking spaces.

“There are always parking challenges when we do have events. To make this area more accommodating and more welcoming and in concert with the tram bridge, it’s going to be coming online in the next year. It’s just part of our continued growth. When we have events, there’s always overflow needs, whether it’s parking Sounds by the Sea with the symphony in the park or Harbor Lights Festival, which has 100,00 people, “Hewes said.

The second phase includes a boat launch, a boat trailer, and even more parking.

However, Hewes said that addition may be further down the line.

“It really depends on funding. If we get the funding, we’ll move forward and if we don’t we’ll wait till it comes available,” Hewes said.

Quality of life is the most important thing for citizens of the Coast, Hewes said.

“You know, we just go recognized as the most affordable beach town in America. That’s not the first time that’s happened. As more people see they can have it really good, and the food isn’t bad either and the people are great. We have real things going for us. The more they discover, the more they want to stay.”

The project is estimated to start this fall and wrap up in 2024.

