George County softball completes sweep of Saltillo, crowned 5A MHSAA State Champs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, the George County Lady Rebels defeated the Saltillo Lady Tigers by a score of 2-1 in Game 2 to be crowned 5A MHSAA Fast-Pitch State Champions.

George County takes it!



2-1 over Saltillo for the State Title!! pic.twitter.com/6zGhDFJ5Pe — Blake Brannon (@blake_brannontv) May 18, 2023

The Lady Rebels end the season with a dominant overall record of 30-4 (5-1) and complete a perfect 8-0 postseason run.

The championship is the program’s first in school history.

