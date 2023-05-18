WLOX Careers
George County softball completes sweep of Saltillo, crowned 5A MHSAA State Champs

The championship is George County softball's first in school history.
The championship is George County softball's first in school history.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, the George County Lady Rebels defeated the Saltillo Lady Tigers by a score of 2-1 in Game 2 to be crowned 5A MHSAA Fast-Pitch State Champions.

The Lady Rebels end the season with a dominant overall record of 30-4 (5-1) and complete a perfect 8-0 postseason run.

The championship is the program’s first in school history.

