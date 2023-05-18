George County softball completes sweep of Saltillo, crowned 5A MHSAA State Champs
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, the George County Lady Rebels defeated the Saltillo Lady Tigers by a score of 2-1 in Game 2 to be crowned 5A MHSAA Fast-Pitch State Champions.
The Lady Rebels end the season with a dominant overall record of 30-4 (5-1) and complete a perfect 8-0 postseason run.
The championship is the program’s first in school history.
