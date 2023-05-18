WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the...
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Phoenix.(Rick Scuteri | AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers aspire to be like Randy Johnson.

Zac Gallen unintentionally got real close in emulating the Hall of Famer.

While warming up in the outfield before Arizona’s game at Oakland on Wednesday, Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, killing the animal.

“I don’t really know what happened, honestly,” Gallen said. “I just know that the ball changed directions really. I saw what happened. It’s kind of a freak accident. It’s unfortunate.”

The throw was captured by cameras for Diamondbacks’ broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona.

Johnson infamously killed a bird during a spring training game in 2001. While throwing a pitch against the San Francisco Giants, a bird crossed in front of home plate and was destroyed by the baseball.

Gallen was only 5 when that happened.

“I don’t remember it as a kid,” he said. “But I’ve seen the clip many times.”

Gallen’s incident happened one day before the anniversary of Johnson pitching a perfect game for Arizona against the Atlanta Braves in 2004.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday morning’s shelter in place order at Ocean Springs High School was triggered after...
Ammunition found in restroom triggered Ocean Springs High School shelter in place
Traffic is clear after a Wednesday morning accident on Highway 26 in Pearl River County.
Identity of victim in fatal Highway 26 crash released
On Monday, May 15, Criminal Interdiction Agents with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office...
Sheriff hopes I-10 fentanyl pill bust will get parents, kids talking
Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Driver arrested after threatening to run over Gulfport officers, K9
During the preliminary hearing, the case investigator provided the gruesome details of how the...
Man charged in killing of 5-year-old-boy in Gulfport makes court appearance

Latest News

A missing diamond ring was reunited with its owner 13 years after it was flushed down the...
Ring returned to owner 13 years after flushed down toilet
A missing diamond ring reunited with its owner 13 years after it was flushed down the toilet....
Ring returned to owner 13 years after flushed down toilet
America has an umpire shortage. Unruly parents aren't helping.
Parent aggression may be a cause of umpire shortage in youth baseball
A new video shows the moment a wanted man sped away from police, with one officer clinging to...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Officer clings to car as it drives off