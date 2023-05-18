WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Children walked around with untreated shrapnel wounds; suspect in custody, police say

Baton Rouge detectives are still determining how long two children were walking around with severe gunshot wounds before they were brought to the hospital.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman is being booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday after a family member accused her of trying to cover up an alleged accidental shooting.

Between Friday, May 12, and Monday, May 15, Desiree Felder, 26, was babysitting a six-year-old boy and three-year-old boy at her apartment, according to police spokesman L’Jean McKneely.

Desiree Felder
Desiree Felder(Baton Rouge Police Department)
Desiree Felder
Desiree Felder(WAFB)

McKneely explained that on one of those days, the children found an unsecured Draco AK-47, which he describes as a smaller version of the full-sized AK-47.

McKneely said one of the children fired the gun, causing “too many wounds to count” from shrapnel on both children’s bodies.

He added that Felder did not call police nor bring the children to the hospital.

In fact, it wasn’t until Monday night that a relative discovered the children were hurt and rushed them to the hospital, according to McKneely.

Doctors found too many injuries to count on the children’s bodies, but none of the wounds were life-threatening.

“They’re very blessed, very blessed,” said McKneely.

*WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE*

BRPD arrested Desiree Felder, 26, on the charges of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and obstruction of justice.

Felder was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 2nd-degree cruelty to juveniles and obstruction of justice.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person involved in the accident attacked the officer multiple times, leading the officer to...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Harrison County
WLOX News has confirmed a photo of a note and ammo circulating on social media are the items...
Here’s what the threatening note found at Ocean Springs High actually said
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Victim of fatal Hwy 53 wreck in Pearl River Co. identified
Wednesday morning’s shelter in place order at Ocean Springs High School was triggered after...
Ammunition found in restroom triggered Ocean Springs High School shelter in place
Fa'Darius Williams is charged with 1st degree murder for his alleged role in the mass shooting....
Family of alleged Ocean Springs mass shooter claims he was acting in self-defense

Latest News

City officials and citizens are back in court Friday morning, with the future of The Scratch...
Police say Ocean Springs officers were assaulted in aftermath of The Scratch Kitchen shooting
Have you seen any of these designs? You can find over 100 pieces stretching from the suburbs of...
‘Knotty Harts’ yarn bombs spread anonymous color, positivity throughout Gulf Coast
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
From dressing up as a pirate to enjoying time at the rodeo, there's plenty of fun things to do...
What's this Weekend: Pirates, cowboys & treasure
Hit and miss storms possible Friday; a few strong to severe storms possible Saturday