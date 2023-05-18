WLOX Careers
Biloxi alum, Detroit Tigers’ #2 prospect Colt Keith hits for cycle, homers twice in perfect 6-for-6 night

The Biloxi High graduate was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fifth round during the 2020...
The Biloxi High graduate was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fifth round during the 2020 MLB Draft.(WLOX Sports)
By Dylan Jones
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WLOX) - Tuesday, a product of Biloxi High School achieved one of the rarest accomplishments in baseball . . . and then some.

In a Double-A contest between the Erie SeaWolves and the Harrisburg Senators, it was Erie infielder Colt Keith who put on a perfect display of hitting, crushing two home runs en route to a perfect 6-for-6 showing at the plate while also hitting for the cycle.

Shortly after the first pitch was thrown, the SeaWolves wasted no time as they would rattle off 8 runs in just the 1st inning — 5 of them courtesy of Keith, who crushed a two-run homer and tripled to score three later in the inning. He homered again to start off the top of the 4th, and an RBI double in the 5th.

A single in the 7th sealed the deal, granting Keith the cycle. He singled once again in the 8th and ended the day 6-for-6 with seven RBIs.

To call Keith’s feat rare would be an understatement; since 1883, just 10 players in the history of professional baseball have collected six hits in the same game they hit for the cycle, the most recent being the Brewers’ Christian Yelich in 2018. Out of those 10 hitters, only 6 played in either the American or National League.

However, none of those 10 hit two homeruns in the process, meaning no major leaguer has ever accomplished what Keith did on Tuesday night in Harrisburg.

The Biloxi High graduate was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fifth round during the 2020 MLB Draft. Keith is currently ranked #86 on MLB.com’s Top 100 Prospects list. He’s the second-highest ranked player in the Detroit Tigers organization and is estimated to be in the big leagues by 2024.

