Advance DNA testing identifies Lincoln County Jane Doe death victim 34 years later

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Jane Doe in an unsolved Lincoln County death has been identified through advanced DNA testing 34 years later.

For decades, a mysterious woman’s death was whispered about among locals. No one knew who she was or from where she came. Just days ago, forensic scientists, along with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, MBI, and the State Medical Examiners Office worked to find answers.

“It’s a really really sad story and without this technology, she would never have her name back,” said Othram Chief Development Officer.”

Her name is Melinda Lou Barnhouse of Maryland, but no one knew the name of the woman found in a rest area until May 10, 34 years after her body was found at a roadside park off I-55 in Lincoln County.

Investigators with the sheriff’s department never gave up on finding out who she was. With the assistance of state agencies and funding from philanthropist Carla Davis, Othram laboratories used genealogical data, tracing a family tree to identify Barnhouse.

“That’s what allowed us to figure out who her family was and then give that investigative lead back to the detective. the detective reached out to her family and asked if they were missing someone,” said Mittelman. “Once they confirmed that yes there was someone missing in the family further DNA testing confirmed that she was exactly who we thought she was.”

Mittelman is a scientist with The Woodlands-based company with degrees in Bio-Chemistry, Molecular Biology, and Bio-Medical Science.

Sheriff Steve Rushing said Alfred Case, now 59, was charged with manslaughter in Barnhouse’s death and sentenced to 20 years. He was also convicted of a separate aggravated assault and sentenced to 20 years.

Case told investigators he met the then 18-year-old in New Orleans. It’s never been established how she got to Mississippi.

Othram’s groundbreaking technology is now getting answers in unsolved cases daily. Sheriff Rushing says Barnhouse’s family is grateful to finally know what happened.

“No one wants to find out that their loved one is deceased or in this case murdered,” added Mittelman, “But the truth allows people to move to the next chapter in their life rather than get stuck looking for that person that not out there.”

Othram began working on identifying Barnhouse in 2022. Her family was informed just days ago.

Alfred Case is serving time at the East Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and is scheduled for release in 2030.

