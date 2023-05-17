Wednesday’s Forecast

A slow-moving front will bring a chance for scattered showers & t-storms today & tonight as it moves in from the northwest. The rain that we see today & tonight could be heavy at times and could cause flooding in some isolated spots. Temperatures today may not be quite as hot as the last few days. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s which is still pretty warm but maybe not so many 90s as in recent days.

