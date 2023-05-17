Wednesday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A slow-moving front will bring a chance for scattered showers & t-storms today & tonight as it moves in from the northwest. The rain that we see today & tonight could be heavy at times and could cause flooding in some isolated spots. Temperatures today may not be quite as hot as the last few days. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s which is still pretty warm but maybe not so many 90s as in recent days.

Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Driver arrested after threatening to run over Gulfport officers, K9
Details are limited, but WLOX has learned the wreck happened on 28th Street between 44th and...
Police working fatal wreck in Gulfport
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
On Monday, May 15, Criminal Interdiction Agents with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office...
Sheriff hopes I-10 fentanyl pill bust will get parents, kids talking
The common name is Floating Primrose, and it’s clogging up waterways and taking over the...
Invasive plant species clogging up Hancock County waterways

