UPDATE: Ocean Springs High School lifts shelter in place

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs High School was under a “precautionary shelter in place” Wednesday morning. That meant students were being held in the classrooms, and doors and hallways were locked.

Trey Brennan with the school district tells WLOX News the campus shelter in place started around 9 a.m. when they started investigating reports of an unauthorized item on campus. He wouldn’t elaborate on what or if anything was found because the investigation is still underway.

After nearly 3 hours, the shelter in place order has been lifted at Ocean Springs High School. That decision to shelter in place came when an unauthorized item was found inside the school. pic.twitter.com/aRm0KUnoYH — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) May 17, 2023

School resource officers are the ones investigating. Outside law enforcement agencies typically aren’t called to campus unless there is a criminal investigation with charges.

School officials asked that parents not come to the school during the shelter in place, and refrain from calling the school, teachers, or students.

WLOX News will update this story as new information is released.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.