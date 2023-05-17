TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Highway 26 in PRC shut down due to crash

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday morning as of 6 a.m., part of Highway 26 west is shut down due to a crash.

According to Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened near JM Tynes Road. They say the cleanup will last several hours.

Mississippi Department of Transportation’s traffic map shows backup on the highway, from hear Holden Road and John Amacker Road past JM Tynes Road. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

