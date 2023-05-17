WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Toddler dies in hot car; parents face murder charges

A Holmes County toddler is dead, and the child’s parents are facing murder charges.
A Holmes County toddler is dead, and the child’s parents are facing murder charges.(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - A Florida toddler died after being left in a car for 15 hours, and the parents are facing murder charges, officials said Wednesday.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference that the 2-year-old’s mother, 23-year-old Kathreen Adams, allegedly left her child in the car from midnight to 3 p.m. in the afternoon Tuesday.

Deputies say they arrived on scene later in the day, and Adams ran outside with the child’s body. When the toddler was evaluated, deputies said the body temperature was 107 degrees.

Investigators said the father, 32-year-old Christopher McLean, was uncooperative, and Adams admitted to deputies she forgot her child in the car.

Officials say a 4-year-old was also in the car at the time but was able to get out. The Department of Children and Families currently has the child in their custody.

Both of the parents are currently in jail, facing child neglect, meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and additional charges are expected, pending the results of an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Driver arrested after threatening to run over Gulfport officers, K9
Details are limited, but WLOX has learned the wreck happened on 28th Street between 44th and...
Police working fatal wreck in Gulfport
On Monday, May 15, Criminal Interdiction Agents with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office...
Sheriff hopes I-10 fentanyl pill bust will get parents, kids talking
Traffic is clear after a Wednesday morning accident on Highway 26 in Pearl River County.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Highway 26 in PRC reopened after fatal crash
Wednesday morning’s shelter in place order at Ocean Springs High School was triggered after...
Ammunition found in restroom triggered Ocean Springs High School shelter in place

Latest News

Cancellations, delays top list of complaints against airlines, report finds
Cancellations, delays top list of complaints against airlines, report finds
Cancellations, delays top list of complaints against airlines, report finds
FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland
FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a...
Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences plus 260 years
Florida deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver.
Deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver