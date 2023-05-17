WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Ocean Springs High School currently sheltering in place

Ocean Springs High School is currently under a “precautionary shelter in place.” That means...
Ocean Springs High School is currently under a “precautionary shelter in place.” That means students are being held in the classrooms and doors and hallways are locked.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs High School is currently under a “precautionary shelter in place.” That means students are being held in the classrooms and doors and hallways are locked.

Trey Brennan with the school district tells WLOX News the campus shelter in place started around 9 a.m. when they started investigating reports of an unauthorized item on campus. He wouldn’t elaborate on what or if anything was found because the investigation is still underway.

School resource officers are the ones investigating. Outside law enforcement agencies typically aren’t called to campus unless there is a criminal investigation with charges.

School officials ask that parents not come to the school right now, and refrain from calling the school, teachers, or students during the shelter in place. No one is allowed to enter or leave the building until the shelter in place is lifted.

WLOX News will update this story as new information is released.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Driver arrested after threatening to run over Gulfport officers, K9
Details are limited, but WLOX has learned the wreck happened on 28th Street between 44th and...
Police working fatal wreck in Gulfport
On Monday, May 15, Criminal Interdiction Agents with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office...
Sheriff hopes I-10 fentanyl pill bust will get parents, kids talking
Traffic is clear after a Wednesday morning accident on Highway 26 in Pearl River County.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Highway 26 in PRC reopened after fatal crash
The common name is Floating Primrose, and it’s clogging up waterways and taking over the...
Invasive plant species clogging up Hancock County waterways

Latest News

Traffic is clear after a Wednesday morning accident on Highway 26 in Pearl River County.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Highway 26 in PRC reopened after fatal crash
Temperatures today may not be quite as hot as the last few days as a slow-moving front...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Newly crowned King of Mississippi Seafood Calvin Lipe brings his winning dish, stuffed...
2023 King of MS Seafood brings delicious soft-shell crab, salads to GMM set
Susan Brady Humphrey and Mike Cockrell tell us all about "Pirate Day on the Bay," an exciting...
Arrr! Pirate Day in the Bay sets sail this weekend