Ocean Springs High School currently sheltering in place

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs High School is currently under a “precautionary shelter in place.” That means students are being held in the classrooms and doors and hallways are locked.

Trey Brennan with the school district tells WLOX News the campus shelter in place started around 9 a.m. when they started investigating reports of an unauthorized item on campus. He wouldn’t elaborate on what or if anything was found because the investigation is still underway.

School resource officers are the ones investigating. Outside law enforcement agencies typically aren’t called to campus unless there is a criminal investigation with charges.

School officials ask that parents not come to the school right now, and refrain from calling the school, teachers, or students during the shelter in place. No one is allowed to enter or leave the building until the shelter in place is lifted.

WLOX News will update this story as new information is released.

