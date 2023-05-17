WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Mississippi National Guardsmen mobilized to U.S.-Mexico border to aid border control

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sending Mississippi National Guardsmen to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Migrants rushed across the U.S. border on Thursday to try and enter the U.S. before the pandemic-related asylum restrictions were lifted.

Gov. Reeves stated in a tweet that the Mississippi National Guard’s 112th Military Police Battalion has been sent to support Customs and Border Protection officers along the Southwest border.

“Drugs and illegal aliens are invading our country thanks to the Biden Administration’s unwillingness to put public safety over politics,” Gov. Reeves stated. “Every state has become a border state, and every day we’re seeing the terrible impact of this humanitarian and national security crisis.”

Below is the full statement regarding the decision to mobilize troops to the Southwest border.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Driver arrested after threatening to run over Gulfport officers, K9
Details are limited, but WLOX has learned the wreck happened on 28th Street between 44th and...
Police working fatal wreck in Gulfport
On Monday, May 15, Criminal Interdiction Agents with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office...
Sheriff hopes I-10 fentanyl pill bust will get parents, kids talking
Traffic is clear after a Wednesday morning accident on Highway 26 in Pearl River County.
Identity of victim in fatal Highway 26 crash released
Wednesday morning’s shelter in place order at Ocean Springs High School was triggered after...
Ammunition found in restroom triggered Ocean Springs High School shelter in place

Latest News

Both of the schools that the teachers work at also received $1,000.
Keesler Federal Credit Union hosts Educator Impact Awards
South Mississippi lost a pillar of the community Tuesday with the passing of John McFarland at...
John McFarland leaves behind a legacy of service
Miss. State Representative pleads guilty to 2018 tax crime
Miss. state representative pleads guilty to 2018 tax crime
One by one, they were remembered for their courage, bravery and sacrifice: Robert McKeithen,...
Biloxi hosts Fallen Officer Ceremony
Summer is just around the corner. Joining us is Makin' Groceries owner Lauren Turner Christy to...
In the Kitchen with Makin' Groceries