Man charged in killing of 5-year-old-boy in Gulfport makes court appearance

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, Denzel Jamal Blakely appeared before a judge for his preliminary hearing on charges of capital murder.

The 29-year-old appeared before Judge Robin Alfred Midcalf in Harrison County Court for his alleged crimes against Edward King Lamptey Jr.

The child died from apparent blunt-force trauma. He was arrested and charged on April 17 by Gulfport Police Department.

The child’s mother, 31-year-old Lachelle Washington was also charged with child deprivation of necessities in connection to the case.

Blakely faces one count of capital murder. The proceedings began at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Blakely’s grandmother and sister were present for the hearing.

During the preliminary hearing, the case investigator provided the gruesome details of how the little boy was severely beaten.

Court documents show he slapped the five-year-old child multiple times in the stomach.

The autopsy also detailed the blows were hard enough to break a rib and cause cuts in multiple internal organs.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life without parole.

After hearing the evidence, the judge bound the case over to a grand jury.

Blakely remains in Harrison County Jail without bond.

