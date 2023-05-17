Keesler Federal Credit Union hosts Educator Impact Awards

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As the school year draws to a close for many classes, many teachers are being recognized for their hard work, including two in Pascagoula.

“This blows me away. I had no idea. Very humbling,” said Jenne King just moments after getting a $2,500 check for doing what she loves: teaching.

The health science teacher was one of two educators selected by Keesler Federal Credit Union for its Educator Impact Award.

“I was a real nurse before. Kind of had a career path change so I could be with my children at home and this has turned into my passion. I was at Gautier for 10 years. Came here in the middle of last year and got to meet all these kids, impacting more children than I ever thought I’d get to meet,” she said, talking about her current job at the College & Career Tech Institute.

The award may come as a surprise to her but not to her students.

“She’s really helped advocate for us. She does this so frequently and so often, even outside of school,” said Pascagoula High student Haley Jones. “It’s just mind-blowing the stuff she’s able to open doors for us. If anyone here was gonna get it, it was her.”

Presenting the check was Keesler Federal’s community development officer Samantha Bignell.

“I’m not gonna lie, I may have cried a little bit,” she said. “The fact that we can give her a little bit of help, not only for the school but for her personally, it’s huge.”

King isn’t the only Pascagoula-Gautier school teacher receiving the award.

Seated with her third graders at lunch at Eastlawn Elementary, Rachel Lawrence was caught off guard by the recognition.

“This means just the whole world to me. If it weren’t for the kids, I would’ve never, I would’ve never made it. I know it’s what God called me to do, so if I wasn’t doing it, I wouldn’t be doing the right thing,” she said.

Both of the schools that the teachers work at also received $1,000 from Keesler Federal Credit Union.

