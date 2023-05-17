John McFarland leaves behind a legacy of service

WLOX Careers
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi lost a pillar of the community Tuesday with the passing of John McFarland at age 76.

Most recently, McFarland served as Executive Director for the Southeast Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross. The organization was always close to his heart. He spent 41 years as a Red Cross volunteer before becoming a paid staff member in 2015.

“No matter what he had going on, he poured his heart and soul into the Red Cross, and we won’t forget that. We can’t forget that,” said Red Cross Spokesperson Annette Rowland. “A lot of our team is hurting and it’s going to be a while before they’re okay. We’ve had a lot of laughter thinking of our favorite John memories, but we are also missing him greatly.”

McFarland’s full time work with the Red Cross began at the end of his long career in media. In 2015, he retired from The Sun Herald newspaper, where he worked for nearly 43 years. Before that, he served his country as a captain in the U.S. Army.

“He loved to talk about his time in journalism. Even here he couldn’t let that go, it’s a part of your life,” Rowland remembered.

Using those journalism skills, McFarland wrote a monthly Red Cross newsletter for the entire region.

“That was definitely along the lines of a full on newspaper publication that he would send out across Alabama and Mississippi to keep us informed and keep us aware.”

McFarland’s role as a community leader was far-reaching. He was involved with the United Way and the Mississippi Coast Chamber of Commerce. He chaired the tourism partnership after the BP oil spill disaster, and headed up the annual Salute to the Military program.

Those efforts and more would earn him honors such as the Laurel Wreath Award and the Pat Santucci Spirit of the Gulf Coast Award.

McFarland’s battle with cancer was common knowledge to those who knew him. But it didn’t let the disease slow him down.

“He went for a few treatment and took, maybe, a few weeks off and was right back at it,” Rowland said. “I said, ‘John, please take it easy and take care of yourself.’ And he said, ‘This is taking care of myself. I want to be with my people. I want to take care of my chapter and that’s what I’m going to do.’”

“He loved his community and he was going to do everything he could to make sure the chapter was supported.”

John McFarland was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Margie Ann Ellis McFarland, who passed away in February. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Riemann Family Funeral Homes, and are still being finalized at this time.

