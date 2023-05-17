WLOX Careers
Injured dog carried from mountaintop after ‘refusing to move,’ rescuers say

A dog was rescued from the highest mountain in England.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) – An injured dog had to be rescued Saturday after “refusing to move” from the top of Scafell Peak, the highest mountain in England.

Rescuers said the dog and its owners ascended Scafell Peak in Cumbria on Saturday. They were later unable to get back down because the “injured and exhausted” dog was “refusing to move.”

The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team responded to the dog and its owners, and 13 rescuers set off from Seathwaite Farm and climbed toward the Esk Hause mountain pass.

The rescuers eventually made it to the top of the mountain and made the dog comfortable for descent.

“Despite being quite a large dog at 33kg [73 lbs.], it was a joy to carry such a relatively lightweight casualty,” the rescue team said in a statement. “The casualty remained cool, calm and positively regal throughout!”

The dog was carried back to Seathwaite Farm, and rescuers gave the dog and its owners a ride to their headquarters.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

