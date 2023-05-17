WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. A grand jury has indicted Kohberger on the charges in the University of Idaho slayings case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a man who was already charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested late last year and charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 13, 2022, killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a rental home near the University of Idaho campus. At the time, Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at nearby Washington State University, and the killings left the close-knit communities of Moscow, Idaho, and Pullman, Washington, reeling.

A preliminary hearing — where prosecutors must show a judge that there is enough evidence to justify moving forward with felony charges — was scheduled to begin June 26. But on Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Kohberger on the same charges, effectively rerouting the case directly to the state’s felony court level and allowing prosecutors to skip the preliminary hearing process.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Driver arrested after threatening to run over Gulfport officers, K9
Details are limited, but WLOX has learned the wreck happened on 28th Street between 44th and...
Police working fatal wreck in Gulfport
On Monday, May 15, Criminal Interdiction Agents with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office...
Sheriff hopes I-10 fentanyl pill bust will get parents, kids talking
Traffic is clear after a Wednesday morning accident on Highway 26 in Pearl River County.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Highway 26 in PRC reopened after fatal crash
The common name is Floating Primrose, and it’s clogging up waterways and taking over the...
Invasive plant species clogging up Hancock County waterways

Latest News

FILE - Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry arrive to the observatory in One World Trade...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a...
‘Destroyed my life’: Families of 8 killed in NYC bike path attack share pain at sentencing
Ocean Springs High School was under a “precautionary shelter in place” Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Ocean Springs High School lifts shelter in place