WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

George County softball prepares for first-ever state title appearance

By Blake Brannon
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) -One coast softball team remains standing as the state championship series start and the George county Lady Rebels are chasing history.

This marks the first-ever George County softball team to make it to the state championship series.

It caps off a record breaking year for the Lady Rebels, coming in with a 28-4 record, they’ll face off against Saltillo starting Wednesday.

The team didn’t know who they were going to play until late last night but they say it hasn’t changed their approach and they’re more than ready to take the diamond one last time this season.

”Very groundbreaking,” said head coach Kasey McCann. “They’ve broken so many records this year and now set some new school records and now being the first to make it to the state championship. It’s overwhelming but in a good way.”

“It’s really important because I want to play until there aren’t any more games left. It means a lot to me,” said senior Irina Sanford. “This team means a lot to me and where we’ve gotten to so far.

“I was ecstatic for like five days,” said senior Ashton Fairley. “I was just amazed and I’m so happy to be here. I’ll always remember this year. I’ve never been on a team quite like this before, it’s really special.

First pitch is set for noon Wednesday at the Southern Miss Softball Complex for game one and around 4 p.m. Thursday for game two.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a wreck on Interstate 10 that sent two people to the hospital....
Overnight wreck sends two people to area hospitals
Amid the chaos and tragedy, Sgt. Troy Bordelon went beyond the call of duty to help Lauren...
EXCLUSIVE: Mass shooting survivor talks with officer who helped save her
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Biloxi city leaders are set to discuss adding regulations to the Special Events rules for...
Biloxi leaders look to make changes to Special Events rules following Spring Break mass shooting
Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Driver arrested after threatening to run over Gulfport officers, K9

Latest News

SSC CLARKDALE
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: St. Stanislaus vs. Clarkdale (MHSAA South State) [05/16/23]
GC SOFTBALL
George County softball prepares for first-ever state title appearance
Southern Miss head baseball coach to retire after 2023 season
Southern Miss head baseball coach to retire after 2023 season
Blake Brannon gives us the latest update on the Biloxi Shuckers' season and what's next.
Biloxi Shuckers Monday Update with Blake Brannon (May 15th)