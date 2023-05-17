George County softball prepares for first-ever state title appearance

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) -One coast softball team remains standing as the state championship series start and the George county Lady Rebels are chasing history.

This marks the first-ever George County softball team to make it to the state championship series.

It caps off a record breaking year for the Lady Rebels, coming in with a 28-4 record, they’ll face off against Saltillo starting Wednesday.

The team didn’t know who they were going to play until late last night but they say it hasn’t changed their approach and they’re more than ready to take the diamond one last time this season.

”Very groundbreaking,” said head coach Kasey McCann. “They’ve broken so many records this year and now set some new school records and now being the first to make it to the state championship. It’s overwhelming but in a good way.”

“It’s really important because I want to play until there aren’t any more games left. It means a lot to me,” said senior Irina Sanford. “This team means a lot to me and where we’ve gotten to so far.

“I was ecstatic for like five days,” said senior Ashton Fairley. “I was just amazed and I’m so happy to be here. I’ll always remember this year. I’ve never been on a team quite like this before, it’s really special.

First pitch is set for noon Wednesday at the Southern Miss Softball Complex for game one and around 4 p.m. Thursday for game two.

