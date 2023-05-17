Community attends debate for 2023 Harrison County sheriff candidates

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It was standing room only Tuesday night as the two candidates vying to become Harrison County’s next sheriff debated their views.

The event was moderated by WLOX’s own Dave Elliot.

Harrison County citizens filled the room to listen while candidates weighed in on hot-button issues.

One question of the night was how would you see the role of cooperation and relationships with agencies.

“Having been the commander of the coastal narcotics enforcement team, I had to work with all of the chiefs all over the Gulf Coast that I couldn’t pick up a phone and call them for anything that I needed, resources that I needed. I don’t foresee that changing, " said Matt Haley.

“The first order of business, that we have to take is untying the hands of law enforcement, our municipal judges. That comes back to us as the sheriff’s office. Our policy as the sheriff’s office is not to accept. That is causing a lot of problems for our business community, a lot of frustration for our law enforcement,” said Louis Elias.

Other questions like deputy retention and recruitment and management of jail grounds were also on the docket.

Elias and Haley also voiced how they would reduce criminal activity. Elias focused on school shootings sweeping our nation.

“It can change by redirecting funds that we have formed and following a plan that we have researched state, federal, and local-level law enforcement and schools. That has to change immediately. I remember a time we would have to turn on the TV to see these incidents happening a thousand miles from our home,” he said.

Haley focused on rising numbers of drug abuse in households.

“Right now, we’re dealing with a lot of overdoses and drug issues with fentanyl. It’s coming in across our borders. It’s killing a lot of people here and a lot of young people. With the open borders and the criminals, and the drugs coming across those open borders, I feel like we need to do our part,” Haley said.

If elected, both said there’s a great deal to work on inside the department, starting with deputies.

“I think we go back to prioritizing our spending. That’s where it starts. We’re going to have to spend specific plans to address specific issues. We stand ready to implement those,” Haley said.

“It’s very important to make sure that our officers have the resources necessary to do their job. Always make sure that they’re up to par on their training on what they do,” Elias said.

Matt Haley and Louis Elias are both running as Republican candidates which means the race will be decided in the August primary.

