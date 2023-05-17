Biloxi hosts Fallen Officer Ceremony

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As National Police Week continues, the Biloxi Police Department took time Wednesday to remember its five fallen officers.

The bagpipes sang, the department’s Honor Guard presented its colors and the community saluted the officers once more.

One by one, they were remembered for their courage and their bravery: Robert McKeithen, David Higginbotham, Emery Wilson, Michael Meaut and Nathan Mitchell.

“Every day, we’re aware of what it takes to be a police officer and a first responder,” Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said in a speech. “What is in my heart, I can’t express with words. But the love and the respect is there from our administration, from our Council, from all the citizens of Biloxi.”

As Police Chief John Miller called out their names, the officers’ surviving loved ones accepted a ceremonial rose.

“We just can’t even imagine the hardship that they had to go through after they lost their loved one, whether it was a father or a husband,” he told WLOX. “It always feels good to look back and recognize the people that paid the ultimate price.”

Capt. Grandver Everett then read late Officer Meaut’s prayer to the crowd:

“God, it’s Mike. I’m at work again and I need your help to make it through the day. Father, help me remember that: I’m out there to help; not to hurt. I’m out there to love; not to hate. I’m out there to defend; not to punish. Father, I’m weak, strengthen my will. Remind me daily in my patrol car that my brothers and sisters are also hurting. Help me to help at least one person today.”

Officer Kylene Lowe also presented a Stephen Nichols poem called “The Thin Blue Line:”

In the war of evil versus good,

‘We will never win’, some might opine;

But they most likely never stood

With those who maintain the fine blue line.

The men and women who daily pledge

To serve and protect your life and mine

Are those who work on razor’s edge,

Otherwise known as the thin blue line.

The risks are many and often high,

In ways that can hard to define –

Yet shared with each tear and every sigh

Of those who defend the thin blue line.

The Valley of the Shadow of Death

Is where they perform through rain and shine,

And feel the fury of Satan’s breath

As he tries to break the thin blue line.

Though human, these are heroes as well:

Souls in which grace and courage combine;

God’s angels, sent from heaven to hell,

To strengthen and hold the thin blue line.

