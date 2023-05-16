Tuesday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Hot and humid again today with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index will range from about 95 to 101 degrees from midday into the afternoon. Like yesterday, we’ll see another round of scattered thunderstorms popping up during the day. These will help to bring relief from the heat. Some heavy downpours will be possible from these thunderstorms and, since they’ll probably be moving slowly, the potential for isolated bouts of flooding can’t be ruled out.

