Singing River hospital adds 54 new beds to treat physical therapy patients

The new wing will serve as an extension to the area where most therapies take place.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, 54 beds were added to the Nursing Facility at Singing River after a project several months in the making. The new wing will serve as an extension to the area where most therapies take place.

“We do physical, occupational and speech therapy,” said Amy Rogers. “We also offer nursing services, IV therapy and wound care.”

Rogers is a nurse practitioner at the hospital. She says, before the new addition, they were getting swamped with patients.

“We pretty much stayed full most of the time, so we kept a capacity of about 36 patients and always had referrals that were waiting,” she said.

Rogers says for nurses who work alongside her when treating patients, the new beds will help to make sure they can provide better care.

“It just adds more volume. So, with more volume, we need more staff, we have more people we can take care of and to lead them home,” said Rogers. “I’m ready to take care of them moving on. We got our nurses that are ready, our aids and therapy department is ready. So, we’re here and ready to take care of you and get you moving.”

Singing River says they are already accepting referrals to start treatment in the new wing.

