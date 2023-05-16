WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Sheriff hopes I-10 fentanyl pill bust will get parents, kids talking

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam hopes a recent arrest and drug seizure on I-10 will get parents and kids talking about the dangers of pills.

On Monday, May 15, Criminal Interdiction Agents with the sheriff’s office stopped a car on I-10, searched the vehicle, and found about 1,000 fentanyl tablets.

“These tablets were obviously not a pharmaceutical grade product, meaning they were ‘look alikes.’” Sheriff Adam said. “The public should be aware of the dangers posed by these illicitly manufactured products that contain fentanyl, as these are the products that users and addicts consume, unaware of their potential potency, that very likely could lead to overdose and death.”

On Monday, May 15, Criminal Interdiction Agents with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office...
On Monday, May 15, Criminal Interdiction Agents with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car on I-10, searched the vehicle, and found about 1,000 fentanyl tablets.(Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)

The seized tablets were poorly made with rough edges and bumpy surfaces, and don’t resemble pharmaceutical grade tablets. One side featured a Facebook logo “F” which gives the feel of a party drug like molly or ecstasy. (MDMA pills often feature pop culture logos, bright colors, and uniquely shaped pressed pills.)

“Parents, if you are not having these conversations with your children, teaching them to avoid the dangers posed by these imposter tablets, please start now. That conversation could very well save a life,” Sheriff Adam said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Martin L. Williams, 34, of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Investigators say Williams was traveling from Louisiana, back to Georgia, and through Hancock County when he was stopped. He will be charged federally with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Officials in Hancock County say Martin L. Williams, 34, of Lawrenceville, Georgia will be...
Officials in Hancock County say Martin L. Williams, 34, of Lawrenceville, Georgia will be charged federally with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.(Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)

The investigation remains open by the Hancock County Task Force Officers assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a wreck on Interstate 10 that sent two people to the hospital....
Overnight wreck sends two people to area hospitals
Amid the chaos and tragedy, Sgt. Troy Bordelon went beyond the call of duty to help Lauren...
EXCLUSIVE: Mass shooting survivor talks with officer who helped save her
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Biloxi city leaders are set to discuss adding regulations to the Special Events rules for...
Biloxi leaders look to make changes to Special Events rules following Spring Break mass shooting
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Gulf Coast Business Council
Gulf Coast Business Council announces winners of new Rising Tide Award
Beyond the demonstrations, a display of the faces and names of fallen officers reminds...
KAFB honors National Police Week through various demonstrations
Beyond the demonstrations, a display of the faces and names of fallen officers reminds...
KAFB honors National Police Week through various demonstrations
Colin Stough has advanced to American Idol's Top 3! We caught up with the singer in his...
Mississippi's Colin Stough advances to American Idol's Top 3