Sheriff hopes I-10 fentanyl pill bust will get parents, kids talking

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam hopes a recent arrest and drug seizure on I-10 will get parents and kids talking about the dangers of pills.

On Monday, May 15, Criminal Interdiction Agents with the sheriff’s office stopped a car on I-10, searched the vehicle, and found about 1,000 fentanyl tablets.

“These tablets were obviously not a pharmaceutical grade product, meaning they were ‘look alikes.’” Sheriff Adam said. “The public should be aware of the dangers posed by these illicitly manufactured products that contain fentanyl, as these are the products that users and addicts consume, unaware of their potential potency, that very likely could lead to overdose and death.”

The seized tablets were poorly made with rough edges and bumpy surfaces, and don’t resemble pharmaceutical grade tablets. One side featured a Facebook logo “F” which gives the feel of a party drug like molly or ecstasy. (MDMA pills often feature pop culture logos, bright colors, and uniquely shaped pressed pills.)

“Parents, if you are not having these conversations with your children, teaching them to avoid the dangers posed by these imposter tablets, please start now. That conversation could very well save a life,” Sheriff Adam said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Martin L. Williams, 34, of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Investigators say Williams was traveling from Louisiana, back to Georgia, and through Hancock County when he was stopped. He will be charged federally with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

The investigation remains open by the Hancock County Task Force Officers assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

