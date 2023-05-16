Police working fatal wreck in Gulfport
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are responding to a fatal wreck in Gulfport Tuesday afternoon.
Details are limited, but WLOX has learned the wreck happened on 28th Street between 44th and 46th Avenue.
A WLOX reporter is on the way to the scene. We will update this report as more details are made available.
